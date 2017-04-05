James Corden Got A New Job As Steph Curry’s Life Coach

Who knew Stephen Curry needed help with life? With all the basketball and his adorable little girl, it would seem as though his life is going pretty well.

Apparently, that’s just not the case. In comes James Corden to the rescue!

The late night talk show host headed all the way to Northern California to meet up with Curry after practice. The two played a little mini golf, air hockey, and took a turn at Dance Dance Revolution. Not only that, but their day together ended with a little Carpool Karaoke…to Disney songs!

Enjoy!

