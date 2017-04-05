KLUV World Tour: Cruise Around Paris & The Normandy Beaches On The Uniworld S.S. Joie de Vivre

Uniworld’s newest Super Ship—S.S. Joie de Vivre—is designed to reflect the “joy of living” as it cruises the Seine River in northern France. This luxurious 128-passenger vessel is a showcase for handcrafted furniture, sumptuous fabrics, beautiful antiques, gilded accents and every modern convenience. The Salon de Toulouse features a full-service bar and art and antiques curated from renowned auction houses and private collections. Enticing dining venues include Le Restaurant Pigalle, Bistro Saint-Germain and Café Flore. Intimately scaled so it can dock in the heart of Paris, the Joie de Vivre features two Royal Suites, eight Junior Suites, and 54 staterooms, all with made-to-order Savoir of England beds and marble-lined bathrooms.

Join us November 4th through November 12th, 2017.

The price is…

Category 5 – $3378

Category 4 – $3928

Category 3 – $4728

Category 2 – $5028

Category 1 – $5628

Suite – $7728 (On Request)

Joie de Vivre Deck Plan

The price includes…

Roundtrip air from DFW to Paris

Transfers from the airport to the ship and return (for departure day arrival and return)

All gratuities onboard

Unlimited beverages onboard, including fine wine, beer, spirits, soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, and bottled water. Some premium liquors are additional.

bottled water. Some premium liquors are additional.

bottled water. Some premium liquors are additional. All meals onboard, impeccably prepared by Uniworld chefs, using the finest and freshest ingredients from local markets

All scheduled airport transfers

Shore excursions hosted by English-speaking local experts, with “Choice Is Yours, Gentle Walking, and “Go Active” options

Complimentary portable audio headset system used on all shore excursions

A variety of complimentary culinary experiences and onboard dining options

All entertainment and Signature Lectures onboard

Complimentary Internet and Wi-Fi access onboard

Complimentary in-stateroom Infotainment Center

Complimentary well-equipped fitness center and exercise classes

Complimentary use of bicycles and Nordic walking sticks for onshore enjoyment

The finest river view staterooms afloat—many with French balconies—offering deluxe signature touches including handcrafted beds from Savoir® of England and a wide variety of pillow options for the most soothing night’s sleep.

Award-winning service from professionally trained, English-speaking staff on ships with an average capacity of just 130 guests and the highest staff-to-guest ratio in the river cruise industry.

The price does not include…