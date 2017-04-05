LulaRoe Facing A Lawsuit After Complaints Of Ripped Leggings

April 5, 2017 6:28 AM By Rebekah Black
Do you wear LulaRoe leggings? Bad news, you might want to think twice before you hit the streets in a pair.

Remember a few years ago when LuluLemon was under fire for see-through leggings? Well, LulaRoe’s fashion faux pas is putting them to shame. According to customers, the leggings are ripping apart after just a few wears. And when we we say “ripped,” we mean across the booty, which is unfortunate because most women don’t wear underwear with this type of pant.

How embarrassing!

Well, two women are taking charge of the situation. Suzanne Jones and Julie Dean have filed a class action lawsuit against the company, alleging that LulaRoe is knowingly selling poor quality leggings. Supposedly there is a company email being used as proof that says the company purposefully weaken the fabric to give that buttery soft feel.

Now according to LulaRoe, a spokesperson says…

“We categorically reject the fabricated and exaggerated claims of this suit in the strongest terms and believe it is completely without merit. We stand by the quality of our products and are committed to ensuring consumers are fully satisfied. We are confident we will be able to fully refute these allegations.”

 

 

