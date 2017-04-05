NASA Astronaut: Aliens Exist, But Still Haven’t Visited Earth

So it’s true… aliens do exits!!! (Well, at least according to Alan Bean, the fourth man to set foot on the moon)

In an interview with an Australian news site, Bean said that he has no doubt aliens exist.

“There’s so many billions of stars, and these stars have planets around them, so there must be statistically many planets around many stars that have formed life,” Bean told the Australian news site news.com.au.

But he doesn’t think they have visited us because otherwise they would have helped us cure cancer, birth defects and other diseases.

“One of the reasons I don’t believe they have been here is that civilizations that are more advanced are more altruistic and friendly ― like Earth, which is better than it used to be ― so they would have landed and said, ‘We come in peace and we know from our studies you have cancer that kills people, we solved that problem 50 years ago, here’s the gadget we put on a person’s chest that will cure it, we will show you how to make it.’

“Just like someday, say, 1,000 years from now, when we can go to another star and see a planet, that’s what we would do, because we will know how to cure cancer, cure birth defects, so we would teach them.”

What do you think of his reasoning?