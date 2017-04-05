Stephen Colbert Remixes Sean Spicer’s “Phenomenal” With The Muppets’ “Mahna Mahna”

Have you been watching the Late Show with Stephen Colbert lately?

He’s killing it right now. When it comes to politics, the man knows what he’s doing. His past on The Daily Show has clearly prepared him for this moment in history. Not only that, but the Late Show ratings have been through the roof. He’s beating Fallon and Kimmel!

So what makes Colbert stand out among the competition? He has this knack for finding little things you may not notice, like the fact that Sean Spicer says the word “phenomenal” a lot.

Ok, now that’s a funny fact on it’s own, but Colbert takes it a step further. If you remix all the times Spicer has used the word “phenomenal” with the Muppets Mahna Mahna you get perfection! Yep, we have a brand new song…

“Do do do do do de do do do do do do do do do

Phenomenal

Do doo be-do-do

Phenomenal

Do do-do do

Phenomenal

Do doo de-do-do de-do-do de-do-do de-do-do-doodle do do do-doo do!”

Hilarious!