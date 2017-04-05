Steve Martin & Martin Short: We Decided To Capitalize On Our Friendship & Bring It To The Stage

Two of our very favorite SNL alums are coming to the Verizon Theatre this weekend! This Saturday, April 8th, both Steve Martin and Martin Short have teamed up for what they call “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Lives.” The comedic duo will perform a little stand up, show film clips, do musical numbers, and just have a good time with each other on stage.

Now, lucky for us, Jody Dean got the opportunity to interview both Martin and Short.

When talking about the show they basically just lay it all out there, saying they decided to “capitalize on their friendship.” These two guy have some much fun hanging out in their every day private lives that they decided to bring it to the stage.

Of course they prepare and even write stuff, but sometimes they have a tendency to go off-script. Actually, it seems like they like doing it too. Sometimes it even turns out funnier than planned.

If you’re looking for a political show, you won’t get one. Before the election they were all about it. But after the election, the country was so divided and they didn’t want to fuel that. Instead they opted for joyful and funny!

Go see Steve Martin and Martin Short this weekend at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie!