Some restaurant and nightspot news worth mentioning.

First, a place known as Beyonce’s favorite steakhouse is coming to Fort Worth’s Shops at Clear Fork.

And after years of killing brain cells, the Elbow Room will close on the 15th.

Texas A&M wants to build a dental school on the site of the old building, because you can’t possibly find a way to make your dental school building accommodate a historic corner bar because that would be too creative.