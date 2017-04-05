The Official Trailer For “I Am Heath Ledger” Just Dropped

WARNING! This trailer will make you cry.

January 22nd, 2008 was a sad day for Hollywood. We lost a great actor was too young. Heath Ledger was only 28-years-old. Shortly after his death, he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for The Dark Knight Rises.

Here we are almost ten years later and Ledger is once again the center of attention. Spike just debuted their first official trailer for “I Am Heath Ledger,” which is set to premiere on May 17th.

This isn’t the first attempt at making a documentary about a a celebrity death. Just last year, the network released “I Am Chris Farley.”