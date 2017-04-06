And The Worst State for Women Is… Oklahoma

Research on the best and worst states for women in 2017 shows our neighbor to the north not faring too well. But, then, neither are we!

Texas ranked 44th.

MoveHub scoured stats from every state, paying special attention to gender pay gap, women holding office, education equality, access to health insurance, reproductive rights, and violence against women.

The Top 5 best states for women:

Hawaii Vermont Minnesota Illinois Maryland

The 5 worst states for women: