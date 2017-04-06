Caitlyn Jenner Asks Khloe Kardashian Why They No Longer Have A Relationship?

Caitlyn Jenner feels she hasn’t had much of a relationship with Khloe Kardashian for quite some time. Khloe was previously busy with her ex Lamar Odom and his drug infused/rehab drama and has been working on moving on with her life.

Is it just me, or has Caitlyn almost vanished from the public eye? Much of that is due to the way her transitioning TV program was mishandled. We/the public, new too much too soon, and too little was left when needed.

Take a look at the video and Khloe will explain some of her feelings…

