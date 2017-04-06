Dallas Skyline and ‘The Star’ Honor Tony Romo with #9 Displays

April 6, 2017 12:58 PM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Blue, Skyline, Tony Romo

Photo-worthy tributes to the Cowboys retiring quarterback. Beautiful!

The Dallas skyline:

The Star in Frisco:

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live