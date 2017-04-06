Soon-To-Be-Dad Tests The Labor Pain Simulator After Losing A Bet To His Pregnant Wife

Chris Balmert is a vlogger and a parent.

While expecting their newest baby, Chris lost a bet with his wife Lindsay. The wager meant Chris had to put on a labor simulator – and electronic device that replicates the sensation of actually having a baby.

Any woman who ever has had a baby has probably longed for this moment, and it’s easy to see truth in the old axiom that women have a higher pain threshold than men. Actually, it’s a pretty good example of why there’d be no people if men could get pregnant – because you have to be tough to deal with this sort of thing.

And of course, since my oldest son and his wife are expecting our first grandchild, I naturally had to send it to him. Make sure the sound is down, because Chris gets loud.