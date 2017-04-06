Soon-To-Be-Dad Tests The Labor Pain Simulator After Losing A Bet To His Pregnant Wife

April 6, 2017 4:58 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Dad, labor pains, lost a bet, pregnant, simulator, vlogger, Wife

Chris Balmert is a vlogger and a parent.

While expecting their newest baby, Chris lost a bet with his wife Lindsay. The wager meant Chris had to put on a labor simulator – and electronic device that replicates the sensation of actually having a baby.

Any woman who ever has had a baby has probably longed for this moment, and it’s easy to see truth in the old axiom that women have a higher pain threshold than men. Actually, it’s a pretty good example of why there’d be no people if men could get pregnant – because you have to be tough to deal with this sort of thing.

And of course, since my oldest son and his wife are expecting our first grandchild, I naturally had to send it to him. Make sure the sound is down, because Chris gets loud.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live