Hollywood is coming out with…what…the 8th, 9th, or 10th installment of The Fast and The Furious films. I don’t know, I lose track. They seem to breed like bunnies.

One of the earliest versions of the movie, Tokyo Drift, which had nothing to do with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker or anyone else we know from the franchise. So why not make an Honest Trailer for what’s clearly the worst film in group?

To no one’s surprise, we didn’t even need to Honest Trailer to point out all the flaws with this film.