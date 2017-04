Grandparents are the best. They are older and wiser. They’re more than happy to loan you a few bucks here and there. But most importantly they are completely secure in who they are and where they are in life.

Take these two grandads for example. There is no shame in sleeping at the airport. There is no shame in using a magnifying glass to read your phone.

As the caption reads…”so much grandad-ness in one photo.” Admit it, you want to call your papaw right now!