U.S. Marine/Astronaut/Senator John Glenn Privately Memorialized Today By Family

John Glenn, a U.S. Marine Corp aviator (World War II, Korean War, 6 Distinguished Flying Crosses and 18 clusters on his Air Medal), engineer, and Ohio Senator, and the first American astronaut to orbit earth, passed away Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Glenn was one of the Mercury Seven military test pilots selected by NASA in 1959 as the first United States astronauts. Glenn flew the Friendship 7 mission, and was the 5th person in space.
In 1974, Glenn won election to the Senate and served 24 years until January 3, 1999.
In 1990, John was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall Of Fame and was the last surviving member of Mercury Seven.
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, UNITED STATES: The crew of the Space Shuttle Discovery (front row) Payload Specialist Chiaki Mukai and Mission Commander Curt Brown; Payload Specialist John Glenn; (C) and Mission Specialist Pedro Duque depart the Operations & Checkout building and head to the Space Shuttle Discovery to begin their mission into space from the Kennedy Space Center, FL 29 October 1998. Glenn, 77, a Payload specialist on Discovery was the first American to orbit the earth in 1962. Discovery’s crew will conduct a variety of science experiments in the pressurized SPACEHAB module and deployment and retrieval of the Spartan free-flyer payload (Photo: TONY RANZE/AFP/Getty Images)
In 1998, Senator John Glenn became the oldest person to fly in space as a crew member of the Discovery space shuttle and the only person to fly in both the Mercury and Space Shuttle Programs.
In 2012, John Glenn received the Presidential Medal Of Freedom.
US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to astronaut and former senator John Glenn during a ceremony on May 29, 2012 in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The award is the country’s highest civilian honor (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GettyImages)
Glenn was publicly mourned and celebrated in his home state of Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 17: Marines walk the casket of John Glenn down the stairs of the Ohio Statehouse during his memorial procession in Columbus, Ohio on December 17, 2016. A private funeral is planned to bury John Glenn at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. (Photo by Ty Wright/Getty Images)
Annie Glenn, wife of former Astronaut and US Senator John Glenn, touches his casket as he lays in state at the Ohio Statehouse December 16, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn died on December 8, 2016 at the age of 95 (Photo: JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
Today… was a peaceful day… for the family of John Glenn.
This morning at 9 a.m., with no media present, Glenn’s wife and children had a private personal memorial interment for John at Arlington National Cemetery, to say their final goodbyes.
NASA TV aired the memorial, and a U.S. Marine Corps live-stream was utilized, which included the procession to the graveside by caisson, a flyover, a graveside service, and taps.
COLUMBUS, OHIO – FEBRUARY 20: In this handout provided by NASA, former U.S. Sen. and astronaut John Glenn poses for a portrait shortly after doing live television interviews from the Ohio State University Union building on February 20, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Glenn’s historic flight as the first American to orbit Earth. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
John Glenn served our country in so many ways, was an inspiration to millions of people worldwide, and proved what a boy from Cambridge Ohio could accomplish in life,. John Glenn… will be remembered… proudly.
