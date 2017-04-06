U.S. Marine/Astronaut/Senator John Glenn Privately Memorialized Today By Family

John Glenn, a U.S. Marine Corp aviator (World War II, Korean War, 6 Distinguished Flying Crosses and 18 clusters on his Air Medal), engineer, and Ohio Senator, and the first American astronaut to orbit earth, passed away Dec. 8 at age 95.

John Glenn was one of the Mercury Seven military test pilots selected by NASA in 1959 as the first United States astronauts. Glenn flew the Friendship 7 mission, and was the 5th person in space.

In 1974, Glenn won election to the Senate and served 24 years until January 3, 1999.

In 1990, John was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall Of Fame and was the last surviving member of Mercury Seven.

In 1998, Senator John Glenn became the oldest person to fly in space as a crew member of the Discovery space shuttle and the only person to fly in both the Mercury and Space Shuttle Programs.

In 2012, John Glenn received the Presidential Medal Of Freedom.

Glenn was publicly mourned and celebrated in his home state of Ohio.

Today… was a peaceful day… for the family of John Glenn.

This morning at 9 a.m., with no media present, Glenn’s wife and children had a private personal memorial interment for John at Arlington National Cemetery, to say their final goodbyes.

NASA TV aired the memorial, and a U.S. Marine Corps live-stream was utilized, which included the procession to the graveside by caisson, a flyover, a graveside service, and taps.

John Glenn served our country in so many ways, was an inspiration to millions of people worldwide, and proved what a boy from Cambridge Ohio could accomplish in life,. John Glenn… will be remembered… proudly.

