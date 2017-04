Watch what happens when The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson compete against each other wearing mascot versions of themselves with “Race Through Universal Studios” and photo-bomb Tonight Show guests!

This is s-o cool!… especially when they surprise a guy who’s a major fan of “The Rock”!

