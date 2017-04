Have you ever seen a turtle play fetch? Did you even know it was possible? As crazy as it sounds, we’ve found a turtle that plays fetch!

Meet the tortoise that thinks he’s a dog! He’s got his very own ball too. The real trick though…you don’t even have to throw the ball for him. He does it all by himself. However, once the ball goes under the couch, it’s clearly lost forever.

By the way, who knew turtles were so fast? This little guy can really move!