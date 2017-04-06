Woman Falls 60 Feet From Bridge While Trying to Take Selfie

April 6, 2017 10:13 AM By Jenny Q
A California woman is in the hospital and very lucky to be alive after she fell off the state’s highest bridge while trying to take a selfie.

Police say the woman was with friends at the Foresthill Bridge, which is about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento. They were climbing on the bridge’s girders underneath the 730-foot tall span when the woman took out her phone and tried to snap a selfie. That’s when friends say she tripped and fell backwards, plummeting 60 feet to a trail below. She was knocked unconscious and suffered major cuts and breaks. She was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Apparently this bridge is a popular spot for selfie-seekers. Perhaps a sign: “No Selfies!”

