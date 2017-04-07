Here’s What To Expect From “Smurfs: The Lost Village”, “Going In Style” and “Gifted”

This weekend, Smurfs, senior citizen robbery and a gifted child are NEW in theaters. Time to dish-up the truth on each!

Smurfs: The Lost Village – Rated PG

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! With the voices of Demi Lovato, Joe Manganiello, Mandy Patinkin, Rainn Wilson, Jack McBrayer and Danny Pudi.

Critics: “Smurfs: The Lost Village may satisfy very young viewers and hardcore Smurfaholics, but its predictable story and bland animation continue the franchise’s recent mediocre streak”, according to Rottentomatoes.com. 33% LIKE

Blake: young children will probably like it, so expect afternoon matinees to be busy. Otherwise, not much for someone more mature. I predict empty theater auditoriums and a move to Netflix, Redbox and Amazon.com asap!

Going In Style – Rated PG-13

Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (“Million Dollar Baby”), Michael Caine (“The Cider House Rules,” “Hannah and Her Sisters”) and Alan Arkin (“Little Miss Sunshine”) star in this re-make of the 1979 film as lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty, in director Zach Braff’s comedy “Going in Style.” Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money.

Critics: Per Rottentomatoes.com, “Despite the considerable talent of its leads, Going in Style is light on laughs and plays it safe far too often.” 42% LIKE.

Blake: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are wonderful actors, and this movie could have been wonderful… however, it’s not. Too predictable, nothing new here, so never mind. Btw… 89% of critics like the 1979 original…:)

Gifted – Rated PG-13

Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy – his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) – in a coastal town in Florida. Frank’s plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the seven-year-old’s mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank’s formidable mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary. Octavia Spencer plays Roberta, Frank and Mary’s landlady and best friend. Jenny Slate is Mary’s teacher, Bonnie, a young woman whose concern for her student develops into a connection with her uncle as well.

Critics: “Gifted isn’t quite as bright as its pint-sized protagonist, but a charming cast wrings respectably engaging drama out of a fairly predictable premise”, as reported by Rottentomatoes.com. 60% LIKE

Blake: not relying on Captain America is wise of Chris Evans, and this film, despite it’s 60% rating, keeps him diversified. This easy to digest film will do it’s job… fill some seats until something better fills them all.

A not-so-hot movie weekend is normal this time of year, as major film studios wait for summer releases.

