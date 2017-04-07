Big Brother & Big Sister Duct Tape Their Brother To A Chair To Prevent Him From Messing Up Their Pokemon Cards

April 7, 2017 6:21 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: bother, Chair, Duct Tape, Kids, pokemon cards, Sister

Some days you just want to play with all your Pokemon cards without any interruptions. However, that can prove dang near impossible when you have a little brother running around the house.

In what might be the most epic problem solving skills of all time, Reddit user SavetheUnicornssss’ older kids decided to stop their pestering little brother once and for all with duct tape! The two older kids were just trying to lay out all their Pokemon cards neatly on the floor. Now, if you have a younger sibling, then you know…they ruin everything!

So what’s the best solution? How do you keep your little brother from messing with all your stuff? Easy! You duct tape him down to a chair.

My two older children were trying to lay out all of their Pokémon cards, but the youngest kept intervening, so they duct taped him to a chair. from funny

Genius! And hilarious!

