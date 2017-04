Bishop Arts Named One Of The Ten Most Beautiful Neighborhoods In The Country

How does that feel North End in Boise, Idaho?

Buzzfeed recently put out a list of the ten most beautiful neighborhoods in the entire country (according to locals) and of course Bishop Arts made the cut!

Sunday stroll β˜€οΈβ€πŸ₯‚ – πŸ“Έ by @nikki.irizarry A post shared by Bishop Arts District (@bishopartsdistrict) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

They say Bishop Arts is perfect for “artsy” types and “lovers of pie.” Β First of all, who isn’t a lover of pie? For each selection, Buzzfeed interviewed a local from each neighborhood, and Madi U. describes Bishop Arts as “a charming neighborhood with a very artsy vibe. Β It has cute vintage stores and street fairs to explore during the day, and live music venues and tasty restaurants to visit at night. Β There is also an adorable little pie shop with the best pies you will ever taste!”

It's a beautiful day to get out and #ShopLocal! β˜€οΈ All regular priced clothing @gypsyhousestyle is BOGO 50% off as their treat of the week! And they have #HappyHour 2-4pm which means 20% off all regular priced items for you! πŸŒΌπŸ˜„πŸ‘πŸ› A post shared by Bishop Arts District (@bishopartsdistrict) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:28am PST

New perspectives πŸ˜„β€πŸ™Œ – πŸ“· by @michaelc.dtx A post shared by Bishop Arts District (@bishopartsdistrict) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

#DallasStrong β€πŸ™ŒπŸ’™ – πŸ“· by @dondiegosdad A post shared by Bishop Arts District (@bishopartsdistrict) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

The full list of beautiful neighborhoods is as follows:

1 – Downtown St. Augustine (St. Augustine, Florida)

2 – The Alberta Arts District (Portland, Oregon)

3 – Lincoln Park (Chicago, Illinois)

4 – East Mesa (Santa Barbara, California)

5 – Church Street (Burlington, Vermont)

6 –Β Bishop Arts District!!

7 – North End (Boise, Idaho)

8 – West Village (New York City)

9 – Mission District (San Francisco, California)

10 – Essex Village (Essex, Connecticut)

