Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 7-9

In 2001, Cobb moved to Dallas to attend Southern Methodist University. Post graduation, the journalism major spent ten years writing lifestyle articles for The Dallas Morning News, Forbes, Lucky and DailyCandy. With her editor’s eye and flair for flea markets, she cultivated a curated mix of vendors and launched The Dallas Flea as a one-time holiday shopping event.

The show’s huge success proved that vendors and shoppers were craving the unique indoor marketplace. Cobb retired her writer’s cap to focus on the flea and grow the event, which attracts 12,000-plus shoppers per show and supports the local artistic, small business, culinary, retail and hospitality communities. In 2015, Cobb changed The Dallas Flea name to Flea Style to take the coveted concept to multiple cities, starting with Houston.

The summer of 2016 saw huge growth for Flea Style, In July, the company expanded into e-commerce to sell vendors’ wares as well as unique finds Cobb sources around the globe. Simultaneously, Flea Style debuted its first custom product line that Cobb developed in-house with various vendors. Flea Style plans to expand the line to offer one-of-a-kind fashion and home items to its shoppers and to also further support its makers. Lastly, the company launched Flea Style Summit, a conference for creatives to help inspire and educate the small business and artisan communities.

Cobb resides in Dallas with her husband and two young children. She’s still a devoted flea market fan, shopping stalls around the world from Marrakech to her beloved SoCal.