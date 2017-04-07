Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: April 7-9

If you’re into flea-markets, arts festivals, Thomas The Tank Engine, international movies, theatre, live comedy, fresh food, Easter egg hunts, car shows, science, pop music, 16th century living, fish-nets and food trucks… this weekend is for YOU!
Friday – Saturday
- Flea Style at Automobile Building at Fair Park – according to their website, “previously dubbed The Dallas Flea – was founded in 2009 by Brittany Cobb. The former lifestyle editor fostered a deep love for vintage and unique goods as a writer and as a child combing local markets and antique malls with her mom in Southern California.
“My mom had a stall at a local antique mall and I loved to wander the aisles in search for treasures while she decorated her booth,” says Cobb. “One of my earliest memories is convincing her to buy me a funky iron and crystal lamp there that ended up in my bedroom until I went off to college.”
In 2001, Cobb moved to Dallas to attend Southern Methodist University. Post graduation, the journalism major spent ten years writing lifestyle articles for The Dallas Morning News, Forbes, Lucky and DailyCandy. With her editor’s eye and flair for flea markets, she cultivated a curated mix of vendors and launched The Dallas Flea as a one-time holiday shopping event.
The show’s huge success proved that vendors and shoppers were craving the unique indoor marketplace. Cobb retired her writer’s cap to focus on the flea and grow the event, which attracts 12,000-plus shoppers per show and supports the local artistic, small business, culinary, retail and hospitality communities. In 2015, Cobb changed The Dallas Flea name to Flea Style to take the coveted concept to multiple cities, starting with Houston.
The summer of 2016 saw huge growth for Flea Style, In July, the company expanded into e-commerce to sell vendors’ wares as well as unique finds Cobb sources around the globe. Simultaneously, Flea Style debuted its first custom product line that Cobb developed in-house with various vendors. Flea Style plans to expand the line to offer one-of-a-kind fashion and home items to its shoppers and to also further support its makers. Lastly, the company launched Flea Style Summit, a conference for creatives to help inspire and educate the small business and artisan communities.
Cobb resides in Dallas with her husband and two young children. She’s still a devoted flea market fan, shopping stalls around the world from Marrakech to her beloved SoCal.
Friday – Sunday
- 23rd Annual Deep Elum Arts Festival – per their website, “The Deep Ellum Arts Festival first debuted in 1994 as a one block street party and has since become one of the largest visual and performing Arts Festivals in the region achieving international recognition for presenting the finest in original performing and visual artists. The festival now consists of over 100 original bands and singer songwriters performing on 5 stages, 200-juried visual artists displaying and selling their one of a kind works, spontaneous street performances, over 30 restaurants serving scrumptious trendy and classic foods & beverages, and great people watching covering six city blocks and adjacent spaces in the heart of the Deep Ellum Entertainment district. The festival has always been free to attend due to sponsorship underwriting and in-kind support, various grants, exhibitor booth fees and keeping a percentage of all food and beverage sales generated at the festival.
- Dallas Art Fair at Fashion Industry Gallery – their website notes, “Located at the Fashion Industry Gallery – adjacent to the Dallas Museum of Art in the revitalized downtown Arts District – the 2017 Dallas Art Fair will feature prominent national and international art dealers and galleries exhibiting painting, sculpture, works on paper, photography, video, and installation by modern and contemporary artists.”
- Day Out With Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 at Grapevine Vintage Railroad – according to their website, “Hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for Day Out With ThomasTM, presented by Fisher-Price. If your little ones love Thomas the Tank EngineTM, bring the entire family to enjoy this special opportunity to take a ride with the classic storybook engine at regional heritage railroads across the country. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Since Thomas the Tank Engine left the depot more than 65 years ago, this really useful engine and his Island of Sodor friends have chugged their way into the hearts of preschoolers and grownups worldwide. Based on The Railway Series of classic stories, Thomas & Friends is a rite of passage that inspires the imagination while teaching the life lessons of friendship, exploration, and cooperation. Held annually, the event features an approximately 25-minute train ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, Thomas & Friends-TM themed entertainment, storytelling, live music, building with Mega Bloks®, temporary tattoos of Island of Sodor friends and an Imagination Station with arts & crafts and more. Little engineers will also have the opportunity to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway on the Island of Sodor.
- Arts In Bloom at Historic Downtown McKinney – per their website, “Arts in Bloom is presented by McKinney Main Street, a proud member of Main Street America. Main Street is a national program that was developed to save historic commercial architecture and improve all aspects of downtown, producing both tangible and intangible benefits. Improving economic management, strengthening public participation and marketing downtown as a fun place to visit is as critical to Main Street’s future as recruiting new businesses and rehabilitating buildings. Building on downtown’s inherent assets – rich architecture, personal service, traditional values and most of all, a sense of place – the Main Street approach supports entrepreneurship, downtown cooperation and civic concern.
- Kinky Boots at Music Hall at Fair Park – their website notes, “KINKY BOOTS is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals March 28-April 9, 2017 at Music Hall at Fair Park.
KINKY BOOTS is the exhilarating Broadway musical that will lift your spirits to new high-heeled heights! Winner of six Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, this inspirational story follows a struggling shoe factory owner who works to turn his business around with help from Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Together, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible… proving that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world. Inspired by a true story, KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-winning score by CYNDI LAUPER, direction and Tony-winning choreography by JERRY MITCHELL and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner HARVEY FIERSTEIN. Come join the sold-out audiences who’ve discovered why – sometimes – the best way to fit in is to stand out!
- Dallas Blooms: Flower Power at Dallas Arboretum – the Southwest’s largest spring floral festival, with over than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, floral decorated topiary Volkswagon bugs and lots of activities.
Saturday
- Citywide Egg Hunt at Irving Heritage Park – per their website, “The City of Irving offers area families a fun, free experience with the Citywide Egg Hunt! Take part in egg hunts for children ages 3-10, with thousands of toy-filled and candy-filled eggs, as well as a petting zoo and craft activities. Bring a camera to take a free photo with the Easter Bunny. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.It is recommended to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the listed egg hunt time for your child’s age group, as all hunts will start on-time. Adults are not permitted to assist children in the egg hunts, and are encouraged to watch and enjoy from the viewing areas alongside the egg hunt field.”
- Steve Martin and Martin Short at Verizon Theatre – their website notes, “Longtime comedians and friends Steve Martin and Martin Short will play a One Night Only Show! The show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” includes stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Martin and Short will also be joined by the Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, the bluegrass band with which Martin frequently performs.
- 10th Annual Heights Car Show at Heights Baptist Church – according to their website, “Pre-50’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s & Newer, Camaro, Mustang, Open, Corvette 1953 – 1982, Corvette 1984 & Newer, Exotic, Convertible, Pre-70’s Import, 70’s & Newer Import, Muscle Car Pre-80s, Muscle car 80s & newer, Truck Pre-70’s, Truck 70’s & Newer, Military, Mopar, Street Rod”
- 42nd Annual Nash Farm Easter Hunt – their website notes, “Take a trip to the farm this spring for our annual egg hunt. Mr. Bunny will be hiding thousands of eggs at Nash Farm for a hopping good time. Special prize eggs will be hidden in each age division. Let our face painters turn you into a bunny and enjoy other activities such as a petting zoo, wagon rides and more! There will be five different hunts by age group. Bring your camera for a myriad of great photo opportunities. “
- Discovery Days: Earth at Perot Museum of Nature and Science – per their website, “Celebrate the earth and upcoming Earth Day as we explore earth science and green science. Explore areas of the earth, create earth-friendly art, conduct mineral testing experiments, and even make energy efficient circuits.
- Colorpalooza at Old Town Lewisville – according to their website, “ColorPalooza will feature a wide variety of exhibits and interactive events with a “spring feel” for the whole family. Festival admission will be free, although some activities might carry a nominal charge. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a kind sculptures and paintings, marvel at colorful sidewalk chalk art, and learn how to better care for the Earth and make their homes more environmentally friendly. There will be an emphasis on interactive events for children, including inflatable play structures and creative arts and crafts stations
Sunday
Now – May 29
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waxahachie – offers interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style set in the days of King Henry VIII! Enjoy full combat armored jousts, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon and Renaissance entertainment on 27 stages. Discover exquisite crafts in 200 village shoppes and marvel at the artisan demonstrations. Partake in Renaissance rides and games of skill and feast on food & drink fit for a king. For the more discerning tastes there are daily wine and beer tastings as well. Plus, every weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Congratulations to all our 98.7K-LUV ticket winners!
Now – June 9
Now – July 3
- Food Truck Friday at Firewheel Town Center – according to their Facebook page, “Food Truck Friday’s at Firewheel Town Center are back! After the huge success of 2016’s series we have decided to bring the Food Trucks back for the 2017 series!It all begins on March 10th from 5pm-8pm in the park next to the fountain with some of DFW’s Tastiest Food Trucks! A full list of trucks will be released soon so save the date! Its time to dive into some delicious food truck cuisine! Food Trucks Participating:
Rick’s Smokehouse BBQ
The Butcher’s Son
Fried Pies For All
Elite BBQ & Catering
Bombay Chop Stix
Cousin’s Maine Lobster from NBC’s Shark Tank
Chilito Pikin
The Egg Stand
The Guava Tree Truck from Food Network’s The Great Food Truck RaceFor Vendor Opportunities please contact the Marketing Department at hconner@simon.com and stephen.richardson@simon.com”
Enjoy the weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!
Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP