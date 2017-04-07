Dallas Named The Most Facial Hair Friendly City In The Country!

Wahl Trimmers recently set out to find the most facial hair friendly city in America, and guess who won!!

Because of our amazing victory, Wahl is now sponsoring our very own and beloved Mavs ManiAACs, or as the release says, “the beloved brood of bearded basketball devotees.” The statement from Wahl division vice president Steven Yde continued saying, “Fans are the backbone of professional sports, so it’s an honor to support the ManiAACs. These are real guys – with really great facial hair. Their contagious fanaticism and dedication to basketball should be celebrated.”

Wahl will now kick off their “Facial Hair Friendly Cities Tour,” with their first stop tonight at ther AAC before the Mavs take on the Spurs. They will park a giant mobile barbershop outside of the arena from noon until 7pm, and it is open to the public.

Big Rob, Mavs ManiAAC Spokesman and Captain said, “All of us guys are known for having our own distinctive style, and our facial hair is a huge part of how we express our personalities. When we feel like we’re looking good, the audience picks up on that and it makes for a better performance. So while we were floored to be approached by Wahl, we’re honored to uphold our facial hair excellence in their name.”

Three other Texas cities were named in the Top 50, Houston at 9, Austin at 14, and Fort Worth at 42.

Via DFW.com