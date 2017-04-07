Forget Mowing Your Yard! Let A Robot Do It!

The use of robots continues to grow and Dallas lawn care startup “Robin“, based in Richardson, is part of that trend, as reported by CBS 11.

Currently, “Robin” has 50 robotic lawnmowers placed in North Texas and plans to place 50 – 100 more per month.

The robot lawn mowers work in random patterns, similar to Roomba vacuum cleaners, and a wire fence guide around a customer’s property helps it navigate.

Thanks to GPS trackers, stickers, and the inability to make it work anywhere other than the yard of the client, it’s useless to others.

Robotic lawn plans start at $99 per month for the mower only, plus installation. Additional work such as weeding and edging still needs human hands, and is available for an additional fee.

When I was a kid, I thought about robot lawn mowers, and the technology is finally here. Enjoy your hammock:).

