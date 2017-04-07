Plano Police Arrest Man Wearing A Cape Who Refuses To Give Up His Samurai Sword

April 7, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: armor, Arrest, Cape, Dallas, DFW, Local, Neighborhood, Plano, Police, samurai sword, Texas

This is probably a call the police don’t receive too often.

They were called to a north Plano neighborhood yesterday when several people reported a man wearing a cape and armor was carrying a samurai sword around.  He was walking around Independence Parkway and Vidalia Lane, south of Sam Rayburn Tollway, and when police approached him, he refused to surrender his weapon.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley believed the man had mental health issues, as when they tried to communicate with him, they had “difficulty.”  They were able to converse with him until another officer arrived with a non-lethal projectile that stunned the suspect.  He dropped his sword, and police were able to move in and arrest him.

No other information has been released about the suspect.  He was detain around 10am yesterday morning.

Via Dallas News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live