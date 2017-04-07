Plano Police Arrest Man Wearing A Cape Who Refuses To Give Up His Samurai Sword

This is probably a call the police don’t receive too often.

They were called to a north Plano neighborhood yesterday when several people reported a man wearing a cape and armor was carrying a samurai sword around. He was walking around Independence Parkway and Vidalia Lane, south of Sam Rayburn Tollway, and when police approached him, he refused to surrender his weapon.

Plano Police approach suspect pic.twitter.com/W9DaWNgXGJ — Gabriel Roxas (@cbs11gabriel) April 6, 2017

Plano police spokesman David Tilley believed the man had mental health issues, as when they tried to communicate with him, they had “difficulty.” They were able to converse with him until another officer arrived with a non-lethal projectile that stunned the suspect. He dropped his sword, and police were able to move in and arrest him.

DEVELOPING: #TexasSkyRanger is over a police incident in Plano inv a suspicious person & a samurai sword at Independence/Vidalia @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/3mt8CBRI5K — Don Peritz Jr. (@DonPeritzNBC5) April 6, 2017

No other information has been released about the suspect. He was detain around 10am yesterday morning.

Via Dallas News