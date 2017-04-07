Thinking About Becoming A Cannibal? WARNING! Humans Are Very High In Calories

Cannibalism isn’t the preferred diet of choice for most people these days. Odds are you’ll only see people eating people on television or in the movies. However, if you do decide to make a change and start eating humans, this handy calorie guide will help you through it!
Wait, what? So you’re saying someone took the time to figure out how many calories are in a human liver or heart! Yep. Apparently there’s some science-y reason why, but you know us…we don’t care about that! You can read more on that HERE. Meanwhile, we’re going to break it down for you.
For the most part humans are pretty high in calories. So if you’re watching your weight, you may want to go for the heart or the kidneys. Everything else is well over 1,000 calories!
- Brain – 2,706 calories
- Upper Arms – 7,451 calories
- Lungs – 1,596 calories
- Heart – 650 calories
- Liver – 2,569 calories
- Kidneys – 376 calories
- Thighs – 13,354 calories
- Calves – 4,486 calories
Well, there you go! Happy eating!