Thinking About Becoming A Cannibal? WARNING! Humans Are Very High In Calories

Cannibalism isn’t the preferred diet of choice for most people these days. Odds are you’ll only see people eating people on television or in the movies. However, if you do decide to make a change and start eating humans, this handy calorie guide will help you through it!

Wait, what? So you’re saying someone took the time to figure out how many calories are in a human liver or heart! Yep. Apparently there’s some science-y reason why, but you know us…we don’t care about that! You can read more on that HERE. Meanwhile, we’re going to break it down for you.

For the most part humans are pretty high in calories. So if you’re watching your weight, you may want to go for the heart or the kidneys. Everything else is well over 1,000 calories!

Brain – 2,706 calories

Upper Arms – 7,451 calories

Lungs – 1,596 calories

Heart – 650 calories

Liver – 2,569 calories

Kidneys – 376 calories

Thighs – 13,354 calories

Calves – 4,486 calories

How many calories is that human? A nutritional guide for prehistoric cannibals https://t.co/UmO87bEhqV pic.twitter.com/7eUm4aP3vH — The Verge (@verge) April 6, 2017

Well, there you go! Happy eating!