Trans-Siberian Orchestra Founder Paul O’Neill Has Died

Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to DFW every single year to put on the ultimate Christmas show. To say that we are fans is an understatement. Sadly, Christmas will never be the same.

TSO’s founder, Paul O’Neill has passed away at the age of 61. Apparently, O’Neill was dealing with an unknown chronic illness.

The TSO family did release a statement on the loss of their beloved friend…

“The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra family, past and present, is heartbroken to share the devastating news that Paul O’Neill has passed away from chronic illness. He was our friend and our leader — a truly creative spirit and an altruistic soul. This is a profound and indescribable loss for us all. We ask that you respect Paul’s family’s privacy now. We will make additional announcements shortly.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with O’Neill family during this very difficult time.