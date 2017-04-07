What Was Your Favorite Story Of The Week?

April 7, 2017 5:06 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Don Rickles, favorite story of the week, Football, Girl, living with monkeys, Passed Away, real-life jungle book, Released, Retires, Tony Romo

Time once again to choose the Story of the Week from three randomly selected stories that hit the headlines over the last seven days. Which one made you hit share?

After 13 years, Tony Romo rides away. The day after the news broke, former Cowboys quarterback joined Ben & Skin on our sister station, 105.3 The Fan.

The great Don Rickles passed away this week at the age of 90. The last and greatest of the old school comics.

Jungle Book, in real life. A young girl found living with monkeys in the jungle.

What was your favorite story of the week? Take our poll!

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live