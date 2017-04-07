Will Journey’s Former Lead Singer Steve Perry Perform At Their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Tomorrow Night?

April 7, 2017
Former lead singer of Journey, Steve Perry, will in fact be at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, tomorrow/Saturday night, in Brooklyn NY, according to TMZ!

Journey members say their open to Perry performing a song or two with them, so at this point, it’s Steve Perry’s decision.

Perry hasn’t performed with the group since 1991, when they reunited for an all-star tribute to legendary music promoter Bill Graham.

Current Journey lead singer Arnel Pineda has been with the band for 9 years, but has yet to meet his idol… Steve Perry.

Gotta appreciate his humbleness!

Click HERE to see Journey’s Neal Schon talk about it!

