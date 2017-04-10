Bradley Cooper & Girlfriend Irina Shayk Welcome Their First Child

Is it a boy or is it a girl? We just don’t know!

Congrats to Bradley Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk on the birth of their baby, who came into this world two weeks ago. While we don’t have a name or the sex of the baby, we do know that he or she was born. An inside source confirmed the news to People.

Cooper and Shayk have been very hush-hush when it comes to the baby. The couple never even announced they were pregnant, but suspicions arose after a strategically placed belt during her Shayk’s walk down the Victoria’s Secret runway.

In fact here’s a pic of Irina hiding her baby bump behind Minnie Mouse…

Iri + iri with Mickey + Minnie✨🏰💘 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

Maybe one day we’ll snag a peek at their baby. Until then, this is the best you’re going to get.