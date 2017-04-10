Dad Pulls An Epic Prank On His Daughters, Tells Them To Ask For Blinker Fluid & A Bucket Of Steam At The Auto Parts Store

April 10, 2017 6:42 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: auto parts store, blinker fluid, bucket of steam, Coupon, Dad, Daughters, Prank

When’s the last time you checked your blinker fluid? More importantly, when is the last time you bought blinker fluid?

Just kidding! Blinker fluid doesn’t exist. Sadly though these kids had to find out the hard way.

Yep, you can thank dear old dad for pulling an epic prank on his two daughters. Just for fun, dad had his girls go into the auto parts store and ask for blinker fluid. While he was at it…he told them to ask for a bucket of steam too! Did we mention they also had a coupon for both items!

Such a mean dad!!!!!!!!!!! These poor girls got laughed out of the store!

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live