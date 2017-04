Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new Dallas Mavericks player. You may recognize him from some other local sports team…like the Dallas Cowboys.

Please welcome former Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Tony Romo to the basketball court! Unfortunately, Romo will not get to play, this is just a honorary position on the team.

The Dallas Mavericks plan to honor Tony Romo by making him a "Maverick for a day" for Tuesday's home finale against Denver, ESPN has learned — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) April 8, 2017

TONY ROMO TO BE 'MAVERICK FOR A DAY,' WILL DRESS FOR TEAM'S FINAL GAME pic.twitter.com/5vXdh3LcBV — Darren Woodson (@darrenwoodson28) April 8, 2017

Keep an eye out for Romo on the bench this Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets since it is the last home game of the season.