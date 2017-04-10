Dead Bat Found In Fresh Express’ Organic Marketside Spring Mix

Mmmmm. Bat, the other white meat. Bat, it’s what’s for dinner.

Fresh Express is recalling their Organic Marketside Spring Mix after a dead bat managed to make its way into the salad greens. Unfortunately, two people ate from the salad before noticing the bat. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the bat will be tested for rabies. The CDC also released this statement…

“Fresh Express takes matters of food safety very seriously and rigorously complies with all food safety regulations including the proscribed Good Agricultural Practices. In addition, a range of stringent controls are in place during growing and harvesting to mitigate against field material from entering the raw product system. In manufacturing, additional controls including thorough washing and filtration systems as well as visual inspections that are designed to eliminate unwanted debris.”

Luckily, the Fresh Express recall is not in Texas. The recall states include, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The product code is G089B19 with a best-if-used-by date of APR 14 2017. The UPC Code is 6 8113132897 5.

For more information call (800) 242-5472.