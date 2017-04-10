Friday Night Dallas Siren Alert Caused By Hacker

Saturday during my public appearance at El Pollo Loco – Waxahachie, the topic of the previous evening’s 11:45pm emergency siren alert that blasted for 2 hours, was brought up.

System malfunction with City of Dallas siren system. Crews working to fix. No emergency. Please do NOT call 911. Thank you. — DallasOEM (@DallasOEM) April 8, 2017

CBS 11 reports Friday’s hack of the emergency siren system caused Dallas’ 156 emergency sirens to go off, Friday evening.

Finally, around 1:20am Saturday, crews deactivated the system.

CBS 11 notes on Saturday, Mayor Mike Rawlings said, “Last night’s hack was an attack on our emergency notification system. We will work to identify and prosecute those responsible.”

Dallas City Councilman Philip Kingston wants to know how this happened and said, “You would want to hack a siren for a number of reasons… all of them bad”–“One, it could be a prank but two, it could be an attempt to demonstrate a vulnerability in the system to cause panic.”

The FCC was notified and is helping identify the source of the hack, which is believed to have originated from the Dallas area.

