Janet Jackson and Husband Wissam Al Mana Separate

After 5 years of marriage, Janet Jackson and her wealthy businessman husband Wissam Al Mana, have separated, according to TMZ.

The couple’s separation seems to be almost exactly at their 5 year marriage mark. No word yet if they had a prenup. If so, those often have 5 and 10 year marks that can increase money to be divided, in the event of a divorce.

Jackson has an estimated worth of $175 million. Al Mana… $1 BILLION!

Janet and Wissam’s only child, son Eissa, was born January 3rd. His birth may have prenup implications.

No official word on why the couple have separated. Hopefully there is room for reconciliation.

