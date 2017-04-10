Jersey Shore’s “The Situation” Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax Evasion

Gym, Tan, and Laundry might end up putting Michael Sorrentino, aka The Situation, behind bars for a long while.

The former MTV star was indicted Friday on charges of tax evasion, stemming from allegedly failing to file a personal return, filing a false corporate return for Situation Nation, and concealing his cash income back in 2011. Sorrentino would reportedly make multiple cash deposits in a day less than $10,000 in order to avoid bank’s reporting requirements.

Michael’s brother Marc was also indicted. The pair, authorities claim, created the companies MPS Entertainment LLC and Situation Nation Inc in order to exploit Michael’s celebrity status, where amongst the previously listed crimes would use money from their business bank accounts to pay for personal items such as high-end luxury vehicles and clothing.

If the brothers are convicted, they face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison on the conspiracy count, and three years for each count of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns. The Situation faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each structuring count, and five years for the tax evasion.

Their arraignment is set for April 17, although The Situation’s lawyer says they will be fighting the charges. Henry Klingeman told the Daily News in an email, “Michael Sorrentino will enter a not guilty plea on April 17, and will contest the allegations in court.”

Via NY Daily News