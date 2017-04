Arlington’s own Pentatonix is back with yet another smash hit.

The supergroup’s fourth album, called Volume 4, is officially out. One of the hit singles featured on the album is Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Now why on Earth would anyone attempt to replicate anything by Queen? It’s Queen! You can’t out-Freddie, Freddie Mercury!

Good news! Pentatonix isn’t trying to be Queen in this cover. It’s just Pentatonix doing their acapella thing.