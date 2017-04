Okay, who watched? What a dramatic end to golf’s greatest tournament, which lived up to its reputation for drama.

Besides Sergio Garcia’s first major in 74 tries, there were other Masters highlights to mention. First of all, Russell Henley’s slam-dunk eagle – which actually required repairs to the hole.

Then there was Matt Kuchar’s hole-in-one, which involved the greatest roll ever. They say it’s better to be lucky than good, but here’s a great example of what happens when you’re both.