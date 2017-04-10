Shohei Ohtani Is Japan’s “Babe Ruth”

April 10, 2017 5:22 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Babe Ruth, Baseball, Japan, MLB, Shohei Ohtani

The next Babe Ruth might just be in Japan.

Meet Shohei Ohtani, who is poised to make his move from Japanese professional baseball into the big leagues. He’s barely in his 20s, stands 6’4″, can throw a fastball 100 miles an hour, and hits the ball 400 feet.

The last Major Leaguer to figure into both his team’s starting lineup and pitching rotation? No less than the great Bambino himself. Ohtani says he shouldn’t be compared to Ruth – but after you watch him for five minutes, you agree that the operative phrase is at not yet.

