Talking To Your Pet Is A Sign Of Intelligence

If someone has said you’re silly for talking with your pet/pets, Metro shares that Dr. Nicholas Epley, a professor of behavioral science at the University of Chicago says, ‘Historically, anthropomorphizing has been treated as a sign of childishness or stupidity, but it’s actually a natural byproduct of the tendency that makes humans uniquely smart on this planet.’–No other species has this tendency.’

Dr. Epley says when we give human qualities to non-humans, it’s a sign of brain power! Epley goes on to say recognizing an animal has a brain is a reflection of our brain’s greatest ability.

I think most people agree dogs recognize certain words or phrases and the meaning of each. When I was a kid, our family pet poodle knew what “do you wanna go outside?” meant. He was all about that sentence, and when he heard it, we went straight to the door, ready to go.

If I recall correctly, I read an article stating the mind of a dog never develops higher than a child, which is why they often react well to child-like communication.

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP