VIDEOS: United Airlines Overbooks Flight and Security Drags Doctor Off Plane

April 10, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Airport Security, Overbooked Flights, United Airlines, United Airlines Drags Doctor Off Plane

Yesterday/Sunday, United Airlines overbooked a Chicago to Louisville flight by (4) people, and according to Audra Bridges’ interview with  Courier-JournalUnited said (4) people would have to give up their seats in order for United personnel to be in Louisville, today/Monday.

When no one volunteered, security guards did this…

Here’s another view of what went down…

Bridges captured the video at 7:30pm.

The passenger is reportedly a doctor who had patients that needed him today.

Not long after, the passenger in the video returned to the plane…

The man was injured in his face. What kind of chaos is this!? Talk about causing panic aboard a flight about to take off!!

How did this guy get back on the flight? Why such violence? United has some MAJOR explaining to do!!!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live