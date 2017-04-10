VIDEOS: United Airlines Overbooks Flight and Security Drags Doctor Off Plane

Yesterday/Sunday, United Airlines overbooked a Chicago to Louisville flight by (4) people, and according to Audra Bridges’ interview with Courier-Journal, United said (4) people would have to give up their seats in order for United personnel to be in Louisville, today/Monday.

When no one volunteered, security guards did this…

Here’s another view of what went down…

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Bridges captured the video at 7:30pm.

The passenger is reportedly a doctor who had patients that needed him today.

Not long after, the passenger in the video returned to the plane…

The man was injured in his face. What kind of chaos is this!? Talk about causing panic aboard a flight about to take off!!

How did this guy get back on the flight? Why such violence? United has some MAJOR explaining to do!!!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP