Caitlyn Jenner Reveals In New Book That She Underwent Sex Reassignment Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner is officially a female in every aspect of the word.

After two years in transition, Caitlyn has finally revealed that she just completed her final sex reassignment surgery back in January. Of course you will get a more in depth view in Caitlyn’s new book called The Secrets of My Life which will hit the shelves on April 25th.

However Caitlyn did speak on the subject briefly with Radar Online saying…

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated…I am going to live authentically for the first time in my life. I am going to have an enthusiasm for life that I have not had in 39 years since the Olympics, almost two thirds of my life.”

It looks like the topic is also a one-time deal. Caitlyn felt the need to be completely honest on the subject, but really she’s just tired of people asking about her private parts.