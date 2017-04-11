Dog Found After Opening Several Doors to Escape Kennel

“He’s a little Houdini,” said owner Travis Campbell.

“When it comes to doors open, he can get a lot of doors open.”

The Campbell family’s vacation turned very stressful when told their beloved 10-year-old Great Pyrenees, General, was AWOL from the kennel where he was boarded. Video shows he spent two hours roaming the hospital until eventually opening a door that led outside.

About 15 hours after disappearing, General was found in a nearby neighborhood.

“I knew that he could open doors and all that, but I didn’t think he would be able to get through the doors of the vet,” said Campbell.

Next time, General will have a seat on the plane!