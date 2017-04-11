Ford Created A Baby Crib That Simulates A Car Ride

Parents everywhere, REJOICE! The Ford Motor Company is working on a crib to help put your baby to sleep.

Now, we know what you’re thinking…why is a car company making baby cribs? Well, this is a special kind of crib, one that replicates the feeling of a car ride. It’s called Motor Dreams, which features the sound of the engine, movement that imitates traffic, and lights that resemble traffic lights.

Ok, this is pretty awesome. Any adults out there thinking this might be a good idea for their bed? We’ve all taken some pretty epic naps in the backseat of the car.