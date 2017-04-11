Ford Created A Baby Crib That Simulates A Car Ride

April 11, 2017 7:49 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Baby, Car Ride, Crib, Ford, Sleep, Spain

Parents everywhere, REJOICE! The Ford Motor Company is working on a crib to help put your baby to sleep.

Now, we know what you’re thinking…why is a car company making baby cribs? Well, this is a special kind of crib, one that replicates the feeling of a car ride. It’s called Motor Dreams, which features the sound of the engine, movement that imitates traffic, and lights that resemble traffic lights.

Ok, this is pretty awesome. Any adults out there thinking this might be a good idea for their bed? We’ve all taken some pretty epic naps in the backseat of the car.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live