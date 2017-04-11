If You’re Going To Steal Your Coworkers Food…Don’t Log The Calories On My Fitness Pal

April 11, 2017 8:23 AM By Rebekah Black
Man people can be really dumb.

We all know someone who has called in sick. It’s all fine and good until you see them post a pic on social media of themselves hanging out at the lake on the same day. Rule #1 of playing hookie…STAY OFF Instagram!!! And Twitter! And Facebook! And every other social networking app.

This very rule can also apply to other things in your life, like the break room fridge at work. For example, if you don’t want to get caught stealing your coworkers food, then don’t enter your calories on My Fitness Pal! Why? Because anyone, including the coworkers you steal from, can see exactly what you ate!

Caught from funny

Props to this Reddit user emzieees who went ahead and called out the person who stole food. Now that’s some excellent detective work.

 

