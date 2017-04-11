Kelly Rowland: I Just Really Don’t Want To Screw This Up…The Child, Motherhood

Without a doubt, former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland is loving motherhood. However, when she first gave birth to her son Titan, there were certain things that happened to her body and to her mind that she was not expecting. After doing a little research and discovering that there were no books about what to expect after giving birth, she decided to team up with her own OBGYN and write a book.

Kelly’s new book is already out, called Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened). The title says it all…she covers everything from walking, sleeping, and even asks the question “Are my boobs always going to be like this?”

Now, we had the chance to sit down and talk with Kelly about her adventures in motherhood. And like most new moms, she had tons of questions. After about eight phone calls to her doctor, she finally decided to write a book on her post-pregnancy experience. Not to mention she added in a therapist, a physical therapist, a stylist, and a trainer. She even admitted she was “a little vain” wanting a stylist involved, but you know there are plenty of other women out there who had that same feeling. Of course her first feeling after giving birth was “I really don’t want to screw this up.”

We did ask if there was a defining moment with her son that sealed the deal on writing the book. Unfortunately, she couldn’t tell it on the air!!! Ok, we can’t even imagine what happened! But don’t let that idea scare you off from having kids. Kelly swears that the moment you look into your child’s eyes…the imprint is real.

And of course we had to talk music too. Kelly is working on a new album. She mentioned that after Titan was born that she tried to force her music, but it wasn’t until about seven months ago that things really started flowing. She’s recorded fifteen new songs and can’t wait to share each one with the world.

By the way, just a side note…she might be one of the sweetest celebrities we’ve ever talked to! So we can safely say that her new book is very real, authentic, and 100% Kelly Rowland.