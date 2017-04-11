Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie Announce New Album, Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined forces to record their first duo album, which is simply titled, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.

The 10-track record will arrive later this summer, though the first single, “In My Word,” is available April 14.

Related: Niall Horan’s New Album Inspired by Fleetwood Mac

According to the two, the collaboration started three years ago when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for the “One With The Show” tour. McVie remarked, “We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us.”

“We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham revealed. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘what took us so long?!!’”

The pair will hit the road in support of the new release for a run-of-date this summer.

Check out the complete track listing for Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie and the duo’s full tour itinerary below.

1. “Sleeping Around The Corner”

2. “Feel About You”

3. “In My World”

4. “Red Sun”

5. “Love Is Here To Stay”

6. “Too Far Gone”

7. “Lay Down For Free”

8. “Game Of Pretend”

9. “On With The Show”

10. “Carnival Begin”

Tour dates

6/21 Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park

6/23 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

6/24 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

6/26 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

6/28 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

7/2 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

7/3 Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

7/5 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/19 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

7/21 Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

7/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theatre

7/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

7/27 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre