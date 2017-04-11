Man Eats 255 Peeps In 5 Minutes To Break The World Record

As Easter approaches, let the Peep Eating contests commence.

However, unless you can eat 256, you won’t break the World Record. Meet Matt Stonie, who somehow managed to eat 255 marshmallow-y Peeps in five minutes!

Last year Matt ate 200 peeps! And based on one of his YouTube videos, perhaps a practice round, he has a whole system for doing the challenge. First he breaks all the chicks apart and put them in a giant bowl. Once the timer starts, he just start shoveling them in. After eating about three Peeps, he grabs for his cup of water to help wash them down.

How is he doing this???