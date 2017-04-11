Social Media Is Having A Field Day With #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Horrific video footage emerged yesterday of a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight. Apparently, United needed four passengers to give up their seats in order for four United employees to fly to Louisville.

When no one volunteered to give up their seat, things quickly went South and a man ended up getting dragged off the plane. You can see the video HERE.

Almost immediately social media erupted with memes, hashtags, and new slogans specifically for United Airlines. The hashtag is #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos and honestly, it’s a little slice of internet gold! Here are a few of our favorites…

"Fly United Airlines, we'll treat you like a King….Rodney King" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Bob C (@Bobbycad) April 11, 2017

Not Enough Seating?

Time For A Beating!#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Ethan (@Warbot2003) April 11, 2017

This is what you call insightful, timely and clever marketing. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/SrscgTKVFT — Snober Abbasi (@snobers) April 11, 2017

And perhaps the greatest meme ever…United Airlines’ new training video.

Sadly, accurate.