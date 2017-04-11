Update: United Airlines CEO Comments On Controversial Removal Of Customer In Chicago

After yesterday’s social media frenzy concerning United Airlines physically dragging a customer from one of their planes before take-off in Chicago, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz posted this yesterday..

In addition, Munoz sent a letter yesterday to all United employees concerning the incident.

TMZ reports Munoz’s letter to United employees explains the United crew “sought volunteers and then followed our involuntary denial of boarding process (including an offer of up to $1000 in compensation). The flight was overbooked by (4) people who, according to United, needed to be “re-accommodated.”

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Munoz noted “When we approached one of these passengers to explain apologetically that he was being denied boarding, he raised his voice and refused to comply with crew member instructions.” The man became more “disruptive and belligerent”, continued resisting, and ran back into the plane.

Munoz supports the actions of the United crew… but… says “there are lessons we can learn.”

The officer who forcibly removed the passenger in question from his seat, causing his face to be bloodied, has been suspended by the Chicago Dept. of Aviation. An investigation is underway.

It’s damage control and passenger “Re-Accommodate” Policy assessment time… for United Airlines.

